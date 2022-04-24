Steadview Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Steadview Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises 3.6% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Zoom Video Communications worth $38,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at $651,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $976,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,129 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.17. 3,783,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761,394. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $406.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.54. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -0.93.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

