StarterCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (STAC)

StarterCoin (STAC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $37,220.78 and $55.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StarterCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00033804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00104162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

StarterCoin Coin Profile

StarterCoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

StarterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StarterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.