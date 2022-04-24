Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.11) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STAN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.33) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.59) to GBX 610 ($7.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.94) to GBX 620 ($8.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 610 ($7.94).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 515.40 ($6.71) on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.28) and a one year high of GBX 590 ($7.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 512.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 486.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total value of £64,098.93 ($83,396.99). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.40), for a total value of £69,470.40 ($90,385.64). Insiders sold 36,608 shares of company stock worth $18,048,386 over the last 90 days.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

