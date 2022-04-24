StaFi (FIS) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

StaFi (FIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. StaFi has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001603 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00182709 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00038149 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.35 or 0.00385943 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012917 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

