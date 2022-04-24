St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,736.75.

STJPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,680.00 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.12) to GBX 1,600 ($20.82) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $17.26. 145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

