Splintershards Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Splintershards has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $81.97 million and $952,368.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000930 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000855 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009986 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000174 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BHO Network (BHO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 717,342,327 coins and its circulating supply is 652,915,888 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

