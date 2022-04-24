SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,867 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $29.48. 2,761,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,232. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20.

