SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,420,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 56,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 100.3% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 30,358 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,232. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

