Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SO. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. Southern has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

