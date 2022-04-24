SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

SWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,089,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,552,000 after purchasing an additional 134,227 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,074,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,434,000 after purchasing an additional 166,654 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 954,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 70,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 49,822 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 303,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,372. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. SolarWinds has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 0.88.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

