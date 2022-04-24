Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

SLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Solaris Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.50.

TSE:SLS opened at C$12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Solaris Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.85 and a twelve month high of C$17.17.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

