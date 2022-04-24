Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Sol-Gel Technologies had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLGL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGL. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLGL traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,128. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

