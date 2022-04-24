Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,741.67 ($22.66).
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.72) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.72) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.77) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Friday, April 1st.
LON SMIN traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,466 ($19.07). 826,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,464.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,492.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.72).
In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.57) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,270.77).
About Smiths Group (Get Rating)
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Read More
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.