Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,741.67 ($22.66).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.72) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.72) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.77) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Friday, April 1st.

LON SMIN traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,466 ($19.07). 826,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,464.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,492.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.72).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.57) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,270.77).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

