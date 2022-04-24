Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cheuvreux currently has SEK 134 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 90 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 111 to SEK 105 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.27%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

