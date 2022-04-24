SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $132.82 million and $8.45 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,140,265,783 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,079,225 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

