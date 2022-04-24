Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Similarweb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.57.

NYSE SMWB opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Similarweb has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 178.53%. The business had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naspers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,113,000. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,477,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,684,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,723 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 389,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,788,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

