Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BARC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.51) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.47) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 239.50 ($3.12).

Get Barclays alerts:

BARC opened at GBX 146.70 ($1.91) on Thursday. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.86). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.38. The stock has a market cap of £24.59 billion and a PE ratio of 4.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.