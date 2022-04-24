Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives C$7.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

Several research firms recently commented on SCL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of TSE SCL traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.79. 243,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98. The company has a market cap of C$337.61 million and a PE ratio of -4.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.31. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$4.24 and a 12 month high of C$6.75.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$266.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shawcor (Get Rating)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.