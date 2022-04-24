SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 48,996 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,996 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.97% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 61,756 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 7,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.48. 2,062,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,359. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.