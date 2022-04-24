SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 40,752 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $14,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $13.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $470.72. 1,467,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,764. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $452.89 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

