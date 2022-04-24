SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,465 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $22,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 22.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 220.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after buying an additional 304,603 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.02) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($103.23) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

