SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 18,134 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Eagle Materials worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXP. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

NYSE EXP traded down $4.70 on Friday, reaching $121.77. 388,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.63. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.08 and a 12 month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

