SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Genpact worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genpact by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Genpact by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 2.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,579,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Genpact by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.11. 865,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,030. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. Genpact’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G. Citigroup lowered their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

