SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.26 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,814 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,420,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 284,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EZU traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,464,063 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

