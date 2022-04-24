SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.66 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded down $15.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.08. 620,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,255. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.54 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

