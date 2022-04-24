SG Americas Securities LLC Has $13.73 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 337,983 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Workday by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Workday by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Workday by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $6.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.13. 1,696,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.55 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,061.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.83.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.