SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 229.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 546,608 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 99,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $4,386,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110,286 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on WH shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, reaching $86.99. 561,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,201. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

