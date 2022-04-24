SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124,163 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $16,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $36.94. 33,725,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,460,723. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.