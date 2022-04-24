SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,979 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Bloom Energy worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

BE traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 6,204,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,457. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,218 shares of company stock worth $3,440,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.