SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,979 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Bloom Energy worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on BE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,218 shares of company stock worth $3,440,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
