SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Xcel Energy worth $23,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.30. 2,371,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.05.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

