SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 66,149 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.12. 1,119,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,799. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.32. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $91.87 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

