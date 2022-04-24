SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 35,126 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,126 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Wix.com worth $13,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIX. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Wix.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Wix.com by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.12.

Shares of WIX stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.98. 538,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,146. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $329.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35). The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

