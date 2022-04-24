SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 260,134 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 836.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,134 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Owens Corning worth $26,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after acquiring an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.45. 532,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,774. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

