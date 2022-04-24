ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Buys $14,745.30 in Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $14,745.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,916,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,053,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

On Tuesday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,224 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $7,095.36.

On Thursday, April 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,585 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,943.50.

On Thursday, February 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 348,460 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $446,028.80.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,600 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 47,141 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,141.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 75,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,399 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,399.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,200 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,088.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,845 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,776.55.

NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.69. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter.

SREV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 57,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.