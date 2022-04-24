Serum (SRM) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

Serum (SRM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Serum has a total market cap of $626.38 million and $69.55 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Serum has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00005981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

