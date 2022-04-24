Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 148.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after buying an additional 7,037,773 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after buying an additional 4,054,026 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,735,000 after buying an additional 2,592,676 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,807,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,365,000 after buying an additional 2,262,103 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,604,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,319,000 after buying an additional 2,239,940 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. 9,869,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473,574. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

