Schroders (LON:SDR) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,200 ($41.63) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SDR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($51.00) to GBX 3,720 ($48.40) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($47.49) to GBX 3,750 ($48.79) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.57) to GBX 3,544 ($46.11) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,637.71 ($47.33).

Shares of LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,012 ($39.19) on Wednesday. Schroders has a 1 year low of GBX 2,674 ($34.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,913 ($50.91). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,146.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,383.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other Schroders news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.65), for a total transaction of £133,297.64 ($173,429.14).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

