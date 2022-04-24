Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) PT Raised to $62.00 at KeyCorp

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

SCHN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.38. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after buying an additional 480,325 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 305,191 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,043,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 659.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 126,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

