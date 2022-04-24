Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €6.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($7.85) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.34) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.60) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schaeffler has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.33 ($7.88).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €5.35 ($5.75) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.68. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($18.00).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.