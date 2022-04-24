Schaeffer Financial LLC Invests $556,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Schaeffer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 361,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $118,665,000 after acquiring an additional 48,020 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD traded down $10.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,043,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $310.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

