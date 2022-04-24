SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.57.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.85. 2,378,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,183. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

