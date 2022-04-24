Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Raised to C$12.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of SAND opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after buying an additional 40,805 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,334,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after buying an additional 70,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,958,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after buying an additional 160,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 608,600 shares in the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

