SAFE DEAL (SFD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.27 million and $89,378.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00003938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00048057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.43 or 0.07402985 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00040725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,605.63 or 0.99713342 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,955,275 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,495 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.