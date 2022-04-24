RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RxSight in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13. RxSight has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $19.67.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXST. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth $38,679,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth $11,403,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth $4,431,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

