Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) PT Lowered to GBX 420

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from GBX 540 ($7.03) to GBX 420 ($5.46) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROYMY. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Mail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($9.21) to GBX 702 ($9.13) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Royal Mail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $365.50.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.