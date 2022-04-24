Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 6,500 ($84.57) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 6,700 ($87.17).

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.17) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.64) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,410 ($83.40) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,791.54 ($75.35).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,664 ($73.69) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,849.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,253.09. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($56.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £91.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.68%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.48), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($749,474.24).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

