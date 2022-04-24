Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 5,730 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,780 ($75.20) to GBX 5,730 ($74.55) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($94.98) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($74.16) to GBX 6,700 ($87.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($67.66) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.25) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,410 ($83.40) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,791.54 ($75.35).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,664 ($73.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,849.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,253.09. The stock has a market cap of £91.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.46).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.48), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($749,474.24).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

