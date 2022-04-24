REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives $13.85 Average PT from Brokerages

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REVG. TheStreet downgraded REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of REVG stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 191,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. REV Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $759.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.26.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,149 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,714,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 431,284 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in REV Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,256,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in REV Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,074,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

