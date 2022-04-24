Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,731 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.19% of Republic Services worth $85,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $132.40. 1,501,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,837. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.00 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.86.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

