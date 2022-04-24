Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $863.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.45. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after buying an additional 59,323 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 504.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

